Donald Trump Jr. is returning to Montana to campaign for U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte.

According to a press release issued Thursday, Trump Jr. will attend Gianforte rallies on May 11 in Helena, Great Falls and Sidney.

Trump Jr. made four appearance in Montana, including one in Billings, in April.

“It’s great to have Donald Trump Jr. come back to Montana and join me on the campaign trail,” Gianforte said in a press release. “I appreciate his strong support because he understands what’s at stake in our country and the importance of electing someone who will work with President Trump – not Nancy Pelosi.”

Details regarding the exact location and time of the events will be released in the next few days.