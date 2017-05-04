Home News Donate to Helena Gives Here. News Donate to Helena Gives Here. By Carly Garrison - May 4, 2017 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Greater Helena Gives is a 24-hour fundraiser to support the nonprofits in Helena and the other towns in our wider area. Donate to a number of nonprofits of your choosing. To donate to Helena Gives click here. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Legislature funds expanded suicide-prevention program for Montana 40 years later, white cross placed for fatal crash in Geraldine Lincoln Man Accused of Abusing Children LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply