HELENA – Crowds gathered at Pioneer Park on Friday to support Helena’s trail system.

Now in its seventh year, Ales for Trails is a major fundraiser for Prickly Pear Land Trust.

The goal is to raise $20,000 which will help finish the Peaks to Creeks initiative trail project that connects Spring Meadow Lake to Fort Harrison.

Over a dozen breweries and vendors from around the state were set up.

“They (PPLT) just do great work in the community and their trail is almost done. So we’re going to be able to help them complete that trail,” said Hannah Drga, hospitality director for Narrate Church. Narrate is the organization who started the event.

In previous years Ales to Trails has benefited a number of projects, including the Centennial Trail connecting Spring Meadow to Centennial Park.

The event goes until 9 p.m.

The event is also the kick off for Spring Shuttle Fest, the start of the free bike shuttle Trail Rider. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday the bus will run continuously to various trailheads around the Helena area. For the full schedule click here.