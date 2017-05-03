Jaroslav Kleberc, the truck driver accused of killing a man a hit-and-run crash just outside of Great Falls, made his first court appearance on Wednesday after being extradited from Texas.

Kleberc was arrested in Katy, Texas, on April 18, and charged in connection with the crash that killed 72-year-old Marvin Knutson of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Kleberc was charged with negligent homicide, tampering with physical evidence and failure to remain at an accident scene.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the semi truck was southbound on I-15 when Kleberc turned into the “authorized only” section in the median to get to the weigh station.

Knutson, driving a a Dodge Caravan, was northbound on I-15 when the semi turned and entered the northbound lane.

The Caravan moved into the passing lane to avoid the semi but still crashed into the right rear side of the trailer.

Kleberc allegedly continued into the weigh station, stopped for a moment, then drove away.

Court documents alleged that after the crash, Kleberc stopped in Hardin, where farmers saw red transfer paint and damages on Kelberc’s trailer. He told the farmers that he had hit a deer.

Kleberc was later pulled over in Colorado by the Springfield Police Department, but court documents stated Kleberc had his trailer repaired by that time, so police officers could not match the trailer.

MTN’s David Sherman