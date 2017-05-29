HELENA – Parkinson’s disease affects the central nervous system and more than 60,000 people are diagnosed every year, according to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.

The disease targets the central nervous system and can cause tremors, slow movement, stiffness and loss of balance in people. In Helena, a boxing club is working to slow down the progression of those symptoms.

Rock Steady Boxing is a national organization that has chapters all across the country. The first club was founded in 2006 in Indiana.

The Helena chapter, which is the only chapter in Montana, opened it’s doors in September 2016 after Jennifer Buszka decided she wanted to help her husband who was recently diagnosed with the disease. Buszka and her partner Sue Bristow offer classes three days a week to people at all stages of the disease come together, work out, and knock out Parkinson’s.

“We were looking for something that he could do that could help him today,” explained Buszka, noting the research being done now is to help those with the disease in the future.

Tightening boxing gloves may not sound like the usual treatment for those with Parkinson’s disease, but Buszka said, “They’ve already had neurodegeneration, so exercise is one of the few things that people can do that can impact the progression of their disease.”

The program focuses on balance, coordination, focus and strength; all aiming to get people active again, and the punching, running, quick feet activities and pushups are working for those who come to the class.

“People will report they use less medication on the days they box,” Buszka explained.

Dave Taylor has been fighting Parkinson’s for the past 15 years and comes to class three times a week.

“I’ve felt muscles that I didn’t know I still had, I thought I was done using them,” he happily exclaimed.

Some days are better than others when it comes to the stiffness of the body and severity of the symptoms, but Taylor said the classes ultimately, “Help focus my energy into one place.”

The classes range from 60 to 90 minutes, full of high intensity exercises and yelling. But everything has a purpose.

“We work on yelling and screaming so their voice becomes louder because they tend to lose their voice because their vocal cords get weak,” Bristow explained.

After months of hard work, “It’s gotten me to a place where I haven’t been at for several years,” Taylor said.

Anyone at any stage of the disease is welcome to attend the class. Steve Granzow was diagnosed in December 2015 and his symptoms are not as advanced as some others in the class. But his goals are not different and he wants the same results.

“I’m walking straighter, I’m not bent over,” Granzow explained. “I’m in the process, now I can run.”

Bristow said those dealing with the disease often feel isolated and alone because their symptoms can change their daily routine. Those feelings of darkness melt away once they come to class.

“They get here and they realize they’re pretty darn normal, and life is great,” Bristow explained.

With over one million people fighting Parkinson’s disease nationwide, Rock Steady Boxing is trying to know it out, one punch at a time.

“Rock Steady is really a blessing to me,” said Granzow.

Rock Steady Boxing Helena offers classes Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at Frederick’s ATA Martial Arts Academy. If you’re interested in attending, contact Jennifer at helena@rsbaffiliate.com.

Below is an interview with Dr. Nicole Clark, a neurologist at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena. Dr. Clark explains how exercise like boxing, can have a positive impact on the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and why it helps.