HELENA – School has been cancelled on Tuesday after a fire occurred at C. R. Anderson Middle School on Monday.

At 2:59 p.m. the fire broke out. There were no students in the building at the time and the fire is currently under investigation.

The building will be closed to students, staff and the public. Currently there is no power and no Phone service at the school.

All after school activities have also been cancelled for Tuesday.

Story continues below



Due to water damage the status of the building will be assessed mid-day on Tuesday and a determination will be made regarding whether or not school will resume on Wednesday.

This story is developing we will update you as we get more information.