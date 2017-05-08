If fly fishing is a religion, and for some it is, then the sport lost one of its holy sites on Sunday.

“People come from all over the world to visit this little shop. New Zealand, Australia, all over Europe, they come on little pilgrimages just to visit this little shop,” said Joe Brummell, who is a bamboo fly rod maker for Sweetgrass Fly Rods.

The R.L. Winston Co.’s historic shop on E. Third Avenue in Twin Bridges, where they make their world-renown bamboo fly rods was gutted in a fire early Sunday morning.

Fire Chief Lloyd Carlson said it took 24 firefighters and about four hours to put out the fire. Twin Bridges firefighters had help from Dillon and Sheridan.

Carlson saidthe fire appears to have started due to an electrical issue in the south side building. He is calling the building a total loss, but says some valuable bamboo may still be there. The company has a newer building several blocks from the burned structure.

“There’s hardly anything better in the world, they are kind of the forerunners of rod building, especially in America. You can see the bamboo still on the racks inside there. Yeah, a lot of memories gone,” Brummell added.

MTN talked to people in Twin Bridges who worked for the Winston Co. at one time and they said they were great people to work for and this fire is a tremendous loss to the town.

“They’ll rebuild. It’s come back, it’s just we lost a lot of history,” Brummell said.

Investigators with Madison County Sheriff’s Office suspect the fire started in the rear of the building and may be electrical in nature. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Calls to R.L. Winston Co. seeking comment on the fire were not returned Sunday.

MTN’s John Emeigh