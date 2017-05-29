In honor of the fallen veterans, a United States flag was placed next to graves at the Fort Harrison VA center.

A total of 3,500 flags were placed next to grave sites.

Community members helped place flags on the lawn.

Veterans were saluted as the flags were placed.

Story continues below



Civil Air Patrol Major Spencer Gilchrist said he was overwhelmed by the support of the community.

“Just being out here to remember the people who have served the country and being able to honor that in a way that unique especially seeing all the community members out here,” said Gilchrist.

“Celebrating and recognizing the veterans that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country and for our way of life and its such an honor to recognize them in this special way,”said Tom Hall, Cemetery Program Manager.