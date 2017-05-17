HELENA – Many people continue to try to make sense of Tuesday’s fatal shooting outside of Three Forks.

Deputy Moore’s death is a chilling reminder of the dangers law officers face on a daily basis.

Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley served 22-years with Montana Highway Patrol, in that time the MHP lost 5 troopers.

In fact, Swingley’s last MHP call was the fatal shooting of trooper David Delaitte in Three Forks seven years ago. Moore was killed less than a mile from where Delaitte was shot.

Story continues below



Swingley called Tuesday’s fatal shooting a senseless tragedy.

Michael says Swingley said, “Out every day and yes they get paid, but they face things the average citizen will never know they see. They do a very tough job and they do the job that most of us don’t want to do.”