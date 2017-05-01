HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released a statement Monday that they are investigating a large amount of snow geese that were found dead. They’ve asked for the public’s help.

FWP said 37 snow geese were found dead north of Winston. The birds were discovered on land off Highway 12.

They received a call about them last week and deemed the deaths of suspicious nature. FWP said the birds had, “clearly been shot with a shotgun or rifle,” most likely between April 21 and 23.

The season for waterfowl has been over for two months, and the limit during the hunting season is 20 snow geese.

FWP suspects that the geese may have been dumped on the property in the middle of the night.

Anyone with information will remain anonymous and is asked to call local Warden Josh Leonard at 406-439-0451, the tip line 800-TIP-MONT.