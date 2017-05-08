BILLINGS – The fifth Garth Brooks concert performance in Billings has been scheduled for Sunday, June 11.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.com/garth or by calling 1-800-228-6622.

Tickets for the first four shows in Billings sold out within an hour last week, prompting concert officials to announce a fifth performance.

Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform five shows over three days during their “World Tour” stop in Billings.