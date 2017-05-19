As National Police Week comes to an end, the Great Falls Police Department honored those who serve and protect.

GFPD held their Annual Awards and Recognition Luncheon at the Civic Center Friday afternoon.

They recognized officers and citizens who have gone above and beyond in keeping the community safe.

This year’s Police Officer of the Year Award went to Detective Adam Price.

His work with the Special Victim Unit showcases his passion for his work in helping victims work there way through the legal process.

“It’s humbling. There is still a lot more work to do. Case’s like this are still ongoing and there is much more justice to be done. For all of the successes we do have, there are so many that seems to fall through the cracks, unfortunately. The work is never done and I am just honored to be a part of it. And to continue to do what I can,” Price said.

In the back of the Civic Center, there was a table setting set up in honor of Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.