BOZEMAN – U.S. House Candidate Greg Gianforte and his campaign have been silent on this special election day.

Gianforte canceled planned interviews, and the campaign has not commented on the altercation with a reporter Wednesday.

The Gianforte campaign issued one statement Wednesday night on the altercation but has not granted any interviews or sent out any press releases in almost 24 hours.

The candidate has also not posted on any of his public social media profiles.

Some state and national leaders have offered statements on the incident.

Montana Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) tweeted, “Greg Gianforte needs to apologize,” on Thursday.

This sentiment was echoed by House Speaker Paul Ryan who also said “He should apologize.”

“This is in the hands of law enforcement. But part of the job representing the people of Montana is answering basic questions on important topics, topics such as how a dangerous healthcare plan could impact the very people you are trying to represent. It’s part of the job,” Montana Sen. Jon Tester said in a statement.

The Montana Gov. Steve Bullock also tweeted a statement:

“It is unsettling on many levels that Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a journalist and then lied, refusing to take responsibility for his action. Yesterday’s events serve as another wake up call to all Montanans and Americans that we must restore civility in politics and governing, and demand more from people who hold the public’s trust,” said Governor Steve Bullock. “One thing is clear: no matter what happens today, the actions of Gianforte do not reflect the values of Montana or its people.”

“The Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee stands with Greg Gianforte,” they said in a statement.

Gianforte is scheduled to speak to his supporters tonight in Bozeman at a campaign party at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The ballroom at the hotel is decorated with balloons and signs in support of Gianforte.