Montana voters went to the polls Thursday to choose their only U.S. House representative, in a race marred by an assault charge filed the eve before the election against Gianforte.

Gianforte defeated Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks in Montana’s special Congressional election.

Gianforte will replace Ryan Zinke in the U.S. House; Zinke left the job several months to become the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

During his acceptance speech in Bozeman, Gianforte said that his campaign won a victory “for all Montanans.”

He also said, “Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi can’t call the shots here in Montana.”

Gianforte then addressed the incident that happened on Wednesday night, where he allegedly assaulted Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

He said, “I learned a lesson. I need to share something from my heart. Last night I made a mistake and I took an action that I can’t take back. I’m not proud of what happened. For that I’m sorry. I should not have treated that reporter that way, and for that, I am sorry, Ben Jacobs.”

He also apologized to the Fox News team that was present during the incident.

Gianforte, a 56-year-old software entrepreneur from Bozeman, allegedly grabbed and punched a reporter Wednesday evening at a campaign event, as the reporter tried to question him over the GOP’s national health-care bill.

Gallatin County officials cited Gianforte for misdemeanor assault Wednesday and, since then, Gianforte stayed out of the public eye until his acceptance speech. He also didn’t issue any statements beyond a disputed account of the exchange between himself and Jacobs.

At least 260,000 votes had been cast absentee before the incident occurred, and Republicans said Thursday they sensed that the altercation hadn’t made much difference – even in the face of intense national, state and even international coverage of the election and alleged assault.

In the voting, Quist had done well in Democratic strongholds like Missoula, Helena and Bozeman – but Gianforte held a big lead in Billings, the state’s biggest city, and a led in usually Democratic Cascade County (Great Falls).

Gianforte also was rolling up huge margins in the state’s rural counties – an area where Quist, a country singer, had hoped he could fare better.

GOP U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, and Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines both said earlier Thursday that Gianforte should apologize for his actions.