Republican Greg Gianforte won a relatively comfortable victory in Montana’s congressional election Thursday – despite being cited for assault the night before the election, when he roughed up a reporter at a campaign event.

In unofficial but complete returns, Gianforte had just over 50 percent of the vote, while Democrat Rob Quist finished with 44 percent, a margin of about 27,000 votes. Libertarian Mark Wicks had 6 percent.

Before a ballroom full of cheering supporters at the Hilton Garden Inn in his hometown of Bozeman, Gianforte said late Thursday night he’s going to Washington, D.C., to “drain the swamp and fight for Montana families.”

“Montana sent a strong message tonight that we want a congressman that will work with President Trump to make America and Montana great again,” he said.

But Gianforte also spent more than a minute apologizing for his actions Wednesday night, when he allegedly assaulted reporter Ben Jacobs of the British newspaper, the Guardian.

At Gianforte’s campaign headquarters in Bozeman, Jacobs had been asking Gianforte questions about the Republican health-care bill before Congress when, according to witnesses, Gianforte grabbed Jacobs, threw him to the floor and started punching him.

Gianforte apologized directly to Jacobs Thursday night and the Fox News crew that saw the incident and said he was “sorry to each one of you, that we had to go through this.”

“That’s not the person I am and it’s not the way I’ll lead in this state,” he continued. “Rest assured, our work is just beginning, but it does begin with me taking responsibility for my actions.”

Gallatin County authorities cited Gianforte for misdemeanor assault Wednesday night and he’s scheduled to appear in county Justice Court by June 7.

Since the incident, Gianforte has declined to be interviewed by the media, putting out only a statement shortly after it happened.

The campaign statement tried to shift the blame to Jacobs, saying he was asking “badgering questions” and had grabbed Gianforte’s wrist before they both fell to the ground.

But Fox News reporter Alicia Acuna, who as in the room waiting for a pre-arranged interview with Gianforte, posted a story two hours later, contradicting that version and saying she witnessed Gianforte grab Jacobs and later start punching him. She also said Jacobs exhibited no “physically aggressive” behavior toward Gianforte.

Gianforte, a 56-year-old software entrepreneur from Bozeman, was the favorite going into a race just several months after Trump won the state by 20 points.

He hadn’t been an ardent Trump supporter when he ran for governor last year and lost, but fully embraced the president during the congressional campaign.

Gianforte, Quist and Wicks ran in the special election to fill Montana’s lone U.S. House seat, which was vacated when Republican Ryan Zinke resigned to become U.S. Interior secretary.

The race became the most expensive U.S. House contest in Montana history, with spending by the campaigns and outside groups topping $18 million, or twice as much as the old record set just last year.

Conservative and Republican groups outspent Democratic and liberal groups by about 7-to-1 in the campaign, although Quist said he raised more than $6 million for his campaign – more than Gianforte’s.

While Gianforte’s assault garnered national attention and speculation that it might hurt his chances Thursday, about 276,000 Montanans had already voted by absentee by Wednesday, leaving only about a fourth of the total vote to be cast on Thursday.

Quist did well Thursday in Democratic strongholds like Missoula, Helena, Bozeman and Butte, and won most Indian reservation counties – but he lost Great Falls, usually considered a Democratic city, and he lost big in Billings, which Democrats need to at least break even if they hope to win statewide.

Gianforte also crushed Quist in most rural counties, winning by margins as big as 7-to-1.

Quist, a longtime musician and founder of the iconic Mission Mountain Wood Band, also faced multiple questions during the campaign about his past finances, such as unpaid property taxes – that he eventually paid off.

At a campaign event in Missoula Thursday night, Quist thanked supporters and said he hopes the “energy and grassroots movement in this state goes on.”

He also said he urged Gianforte, in a concession phone call, to “reach out to all Montanans and consider their comments.”

“I know that Montanans will hold Mr. Gianforte accountable,” Quist said.