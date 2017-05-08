GLACIER NATIONAL PARK – Glacier National Park announced Monday the steps it’s taking to inspect watercraft allowed in the park this summer.

Because of the discovery of invasive mussels in Montana, only non-motorized and non-trailered watercrafts will be allowed.

Privately owned motorized and trailered watercraft will continue to be restricted.

Lake McDonald and North Fork Waters open next Monday; Two Medicine, Many Glacier and Saint Mary waters open June 1.

From sail boats to inner tubes, all watercrafts must be inspected in person by National Park Service Boat inspectors.

Un-inflated rafts or float tubes, watercraft with internal water holding tanks, wash systems will be denied a launch permit.

Children’s water toys including water wings, rings will not require a permit.

Motorized watercrafts rented and operated under National Park Service contract will continue to be available, including Glacier Park Boat Company’s motorized rental boats and boat tours.

Every time an entry to the park is made, watercrafts must be inspected. Victors staying overnight in the park will only have to be inspected once.

Park officials said because the park expects a higher number of watercrafts this season, visitors should to plan for delays during inspections. To speed up the process, officials said to make sure watercrafts are clean, drained, dry and ready for inspection upon arrival.

