(HELENA) It’s not too late to get some expert insights on how to market your business online.

KTVH is partnering with Google for a seminar in Helena Tuesday morning. It’s happening from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Radisson Colonial Hotel.

“We all want to know how to actually find those awesome prospects and customers for our business,” said Stacey McKibbin, the featured speaker. “This workshop is actually going to zero in on how those consumers behave, where to find them, how to impact their decision making and ultimately how to drive those results in your business.”

The seminar will focus on strategies for using tools like Google search, Youtube and mobile advertising.

“Google has done an amazing job of crystallizing all this information down in bite-sized pieces that you can then take and immediately make actionable in your business, later that day or first thing tomorrow morning,” McKibbin said.

Registration for the seminar is free, but space is limited. You can sign up at http://www.ktvh.com/2017/04/ktvh-google-seminar#/.

“What we do is fun and interactive and engaging,” said McKibbin. “If you want to actually get excited about the prospects of marketing, this would be the event you want to be at.”

KTVH is also hosting another Google seminar Wednesday morning in Great Falls. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Best Western Heritage Inn.