BELGRADE – On Monday, Governor Steve Bullock ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, in honor of Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore.

Deputy Moore was shot and killed while on duty near Three Forks on Tuesday. Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was a three-year veteran of the Sheriff’s office.

Here is the full text of Bullock’s proclamation:

I hereby order all flags flown in the state of Montana to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 to honor Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty on May 16th, 2017.

Story continues below



A life taken too soon, our state is safer and stronger because of the daily courage, commitment, and sacrifice of this hero to protect the citizens of Montana. The thoughts and prayers of my family and administration are with the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Moore and Montana’s law enforcement community.

The funeral for Deputy Moore funeral will be Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bridge Church in Belgrade. Due to space limitations, the service at the Bridge Church is for immediate family and law enforcement officers.

Live streaming of the service will take place at Three Forks High School gymnasium starting at 11:00 a.m.

A reception will be held in the gymnasium from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. following the service.

All classes are cancelled at the high school for the day.

KTVH will live stream the service on our website; for other information on the funeral services click here.

The following are locations where donations can be made to help the Moore family:

Opportunity Bank in Townsend, MT (406) 266-3137

Stockman Bank in Helena, MT (educational fund for Deputy Moore’s children) (406) 447-9000

Bridge Church in Belgrade, MT (406) 388-2004

Montana Sheriff/Peace Officer Association (406) 443-5669

And the Deputy Mason GoFundMe account