The Great Falls Montana Tourism team has released a new slogan for Great Falls: “Montana’s base camp for art and adventure.”

The campaign will highlight Great Falls’ unique landscape, proximity to wilderness areas and art.

Officials said they will target tourists from surrounding areas including Canada, Washington and even Chicago.

They will also rely on digital advertisements when people are searching online for hiking, fishing and Montana resources.

“You can use Great Falls as your base camp to explore and experience everything that is truly Montana, but then have that art, culture, history, and amazing hospitality right at the one location that you can always come back to,” said Rebecca Engum, Great Falls Montana Tourism Executive Director.

Great Falls Montana Tourism will also use social media campaigns on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.