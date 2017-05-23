Four students from East Middle School are trying to make the community a better place by donating to the Cameron Family Center.

That was the inspiration behind their eighth grade honors English project in Ms. Verhs’ class.

Morgan Sunchild, Kasie Logan, and Natalie and Briana Buhner together raised close to $450.

They teamed up with Lewis & Clark Elementary School where they hosted “spirit days” to help raise money.

They used the money to buy items such as diapers, toiletries and supplies to make tie blankets.

The girls donated the items to the Great Falls Rescue Mission Cameron Family Center on Tuesday afternoon.

They said their mission was to help others.

“It makes us feel like we are doing a good part in our community like were really helping out and putting ourselves out there,” explained Briana.

The girls worked on the project for about two months.

MTN’s Julianne Dellorso