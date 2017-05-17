UPDATE (5:03 p.m.) The Great Falls Police Department is continuing to investigate a death at the Airway Motel.

The body of the person – whose name has not yet been released – has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy.

The GFPD said that until the autopsy results are released, the cause of death will remain “undetermined.”

The GFPD will neither confirm nor deny whether a suspect in the death has been identified or taken into custody.

Story continues below



We will update you when we get more information.

GREAT FALLS (MTN)- The Great Falls Police Department is investigating an overnight death.

The identity of the person who was found dead has not yet been released, nor have any details of the incident or investigation been disclosed.

The investigation is taking place at the Airway Motel on the southwest side of Great Falls near I-15 and the Marketplace shopping area.

The GFPD has not yet said whether the death is considered suspicious or criminal in nature.

Joshua Racki, the Deputy Cascade County Attorney, confirmed that an investigation is underway

We will update you as we get more information.