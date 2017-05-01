The Great Falls Public Schools election is on Tuesday, and six candidates are vying for three school board positions.

Voters are also being asked to vote on whether to approve a $500,000 high school tech levy.

The proposed levy would add $.39 per month for every $100,000 of a home’s value.

The tech levy will go toward buying replacement computers, cloud-computing-subscriptions, and tech training for staff.

Story continues below



There are six candidates who are running for trustee positions.

Jason Brantley, Jan Cahill, and Don Ryan are up for re-election.

Candidates who do not currently sit on the board are Patrick Flaherty, Jacob Griffith, and Don Petrini.

Trustees who are not up for re-election this year are Jeff Gray, Ann Janikula, Bob Moretti, and Laura Vukasin.

From the GFPS website :

WHAT DOES THE SCHOOL BOARD DO?

The Great Falls Public School District is governed by a Board of Trustees consisting of seven (7) members. The main purpose of the school board is to provide governance over the District to ensure that students shall have ample opportunity to achieve their individual and collective learning needs. The Board’s powers and duties include the broad authority to adopt and enforce all necessary policies for the management and governance of the public schools within the District.

The Board hires, evaluates, and seeks the recommendations of the Superintendent as the District’s chief executive officer. The Board adopts policies necessary to provide the general direction for the District and to encourage achievement of District goals. The Superintendent develops plans, programs, and procedures needed to implement the policies and directs the District’s day-to-day operations.

The Board’s legal powers, duties and responsibilities are derived from the Montana Constitution and state statutes and regulations. Sources such as the school laws of Montana and the administrative rules of the Board of Public Education and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction delineate the legal powers, duties and responsibilities of the Board.

HOW OFTEN DOES THE SCHOOL BOARD MEET?

Official action by Board members must occur at a duly called and legally conducted meeting.

“Meeting” is defined as the convening of a quorum of the constituent membership of the Board, whether in person or by means of electronic equipment, to hear, to discuss, or act upon a matter over which the Board has supervision, control, jurisdiction, or advisory power.

The regular meetings of the GFPS Board shall be held at 5:30 p.m. on the second (2nd) and fourth (4th) Mondays of every month except July, October, December and February. Those months will have at least one (1) meeting per month. The meetings are held at the District Office Building, 1100 4th Street South.

School board members, as individuals, have no authority over school affairs, except as provided by law or as authorized by the Board.

WHAT IS THE TERM OF SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS?