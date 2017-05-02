GREAT FALLS – Voters in Great Falls sent in their ballots or headed to the polls on Tuesday in an election to decide school board members and a proposed levy.

Six candidates were vying for three spots on the great falls school board.

It looks like all three incumbents will keep their spot.

Unofficial results Tuesday night indicate Jan Cahill garnered the most votes, bringing in 9,574 followed by Don Ryan and Jason Brantley.

Story continues below



The incumbents beat out challengers Patrick Flaherty, Don Petrini and Jacob Griffith.

Voters also decided on a technology bond for the public high schools.

The technology bond failed; 7,700 people voted against it.

If it passed, it would have increased the current levy from $75,000 to $500,000 per year to pay for new equipment, as well as refurbishing equipment and providing teacher training.