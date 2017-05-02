GREAT FALLS – Middle school can be a rough time for many kids, and keeping them engaged at school and out of trouble can be key.

But at North Middle School in Great Falls, a four-legged friend named Hampton is making a difference in the halls.

Hampton is a black lab who has been working at North as a therapy dog since January.

“She puts in a hard day’s work every single day,” said Clinton Topel, North Middle School Academic Intervention Teacher and Hampton’s owner.

Hampton was trained to be a service dog for wheelchair bound youth, but because of hip dysplasia, she wasn’t able to be placed in a home. That’s when Hampton’s trainer Kimberly Monroe had to find a new place for this exceptional canine to put her skills to use.

“She has a way of getting kids to open up and talk. And a lot of times if kids are nervous or have anxiety they need something to distract them, she does both. She gives them a little bit of love and they can rub her tummy and then they just start talking and opening up. Its a beautiful partnership,” said Monroe.

Every day Hampton walks the halls at North, greeting students, getting belly rubs and visiting in classrooms.

“I think the tension level in the whole building has gone down a few notches, kids really look forward to seeing her in the hallways. Kids are happier, it’s a happier building,” said Topel.

North Middle School seventh grade student Saxon Bean said taking care of Hampton is the best part of his school day. And if he’s having a bad day, Hampton turns it around: “It changes my day a lot being with her…she’s like a sister to me.”

Topel said Hampton has done more than just put a smile on kids’ faces. She works with “at risk” youth, and at times when a student has become violent or destructive, Hampton has stepped in.

“We brought Hampton into the room, and within 10 minutes the student that wouldn’t come out with a police officer, he wouldn’t come out with the principal, leaves the room happy with Hampton. And she really saved that kid from legal troubles down the road,” said Topel.

Students at North raised over $4,000 to help pay for Hampton. And Topel said because students feel ownership and responsibility for Hampton attendance rates with Topels students have increased 15 percent since Hampton joined the school.

He added that a therapy dog could be helpful on other school campuses.

“If something as simple as having a dog can get kids to school so we have them here…we can nail them down and we can start teaching them, heck why not do it?,” said Topel.

Hampton was recently honored with the Purple Paw Award at the Fur Ball, the Maclean Animal Adoption Center’s annual fundraising event.