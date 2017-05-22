A Canadian man died in a Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash near Glacier National Park.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said that Peter Kshyk, 62, of Alberta died in the head-on crash that happened on U.S. Highway 2 at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash occurred near mile marker 157 on U.S. Highway 2 near West Glacier. Kshyk was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle involved in the crash were not hurt.

The Montana Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.