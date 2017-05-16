Good Tuesday Evening,

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for areas along and west of the Continental Divide, above about 4,000′ for heavy, wet snow. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for areas along and east of the Divide for several inches of slushy accumulation at mountain pass level, with snow potentially falling down to 4,000′. Up to 24″ is possible above 8,000′. This big storm arrived this afternoon with showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and small hail. Showers and thunderstorms, with snow above 7000′ will continue this evening. Rain will become steadier overnight, and snow levels will drop to around 5000′ by Wednesday morning. Travelling over mountain passes at any point tomorrow, and you will run into snow covered, slushy roads. Snow could accumulate all the way down to around 4000′ at times west of the Continental Divide. The combination of heavy, wet snow on trees that have started to grow leaves could break branches, leading to power outages in southwestern Montana. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s in the western half of the state. Meanwhile, eastern Montana will not see much, if any rain. Skies east of Havre and Lewistown will be mostly cloudy, and highs will warm into the 50s and 60s there. Heavy rain and snow will continue Wednesday night. More power outages are possible. Travelling will be difficult through Wednesday, Wednesday night, into Thursday morning with rain and snow reducing visibility. Thursday, the storm will move away but a few showers of rain and snow will linger. It will be cool and mostly cloudy, with highs in the 40s and 50s, but 30s in the mountains. Thursday night, the skies will clear out and a frost or freeze is possible. Friday will be beautiful, with mostly sunny skies and highs warming into the 60s. This weekend, scattered thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s. It’s not an all weekend rain event, rather each afternoon and evening the shower activity will increase.

Be safe in this storm.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist