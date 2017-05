Tweet on Twitter

School district election results (preliminary results)

Around 1,000 ballots uncounted

Helena school district bond

Yes: 12,809 votes

No: 4,475 votes

School board candidates

Luke Muszkiewicz: 8,167 votes 30.03%

Jeffrey M. Hindoien: 5,340 votes 19.63%

Annie Elizabeth Hanshew: 4,219 votes 15.51%

Erin H. Turner: 4,184 votes 15.38%

Pamela J. Attardo: 3,180 votes 11.69%

Jason A. Pettit: 1,785 votes 6.56%

Write-ins: 323 votes 1.19%

East Helena school district bond



No preliminary results available yet