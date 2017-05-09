(HELENA) A Helena-area woman died over the weekend, after a falling tree hit her during a storm south of Elliston.

Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg identified the victim as 41-year-old Johnna Bissett.

Bissett was camping and fishing with family and friends Saturday on Ontario Creek, near the Little Blackfoot River.

Just before 4 p.m., a severe thunderstorm suddenly came through the area. Backeberg said Bissett was running back to her campsite when a strong gust of wind blew over a tree, which struck her in the head.

Bissett died on her way to the hospital.