A Helena-area woman died over the weekend after a falling tree struck her during a storm south of Elliston.

Lewis and Clark Co. Coroner Bryan Backeberg identified the woman as Johnna Bissett.

Backeberg told MTN Bissett was camping and fishing near Ontario Creek Saturday with family and friends when the severe storm hit around 4:00 p.m.

Bissett was running back to her car at her campsite when a gust of wind blew over a tree. The tree hit her head.

She died on her way to the hospital. Bissett was 41 years old.