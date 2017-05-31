(HELENA) Helena city leaders are taking a closer look at the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The mayor, city commissioners, city manager and department heads all met Wednesday for a work session on the $85 million budget plan. It follows a public hearing last week on the proposal.

One big topic at Wednesday’s meeting was pay increases for Helena’s more than 300 employees. Over the last three years, city employees have received only one raise – a cost of living adjustment of just 1 percent.

This year, City Manager Ron Alles is proposing a 2.5 percent cost of living increase across the board. He also wants to give some positions an additional raise, based on a “market survey” of the seven largest cities in Montana. Those employees would have their salaries adjusted to reflect what the cities pay for similar positions.

“I think the city does a good job of paying people fairly, adequately – they’re not the highest-paid people, they’re not the lowest,” Alles said. “I think we try to find that sweet spot in the middle. We’ve done that over time, and I think this budget continues to do that.”

Several commissioners expressed concerns about the market survey during the work session, saying it is overly complicated and difficult to justify to the public. They argued the city should reevaluate the way it determines salaries, in order to make it more transparent.

City commissioners can still make changes to the proposed pay increases and the rest of the budget. They are expected to finalize the plan at their meeting on June 26.

The budget must be approved by July 1, when the new fiscal year begins.