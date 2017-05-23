(HELENA) There could be delays on some Helena streets this week, as city crews start a resurfacing project.

They’ll be leveling the current roadway on Broadway between Montana Avenue and Sanders Street and east of California Street, along with Saddle Drive from Broadway to Daybreak Street and Winne Avenue from Saddle to Colonial Drive.

The work will go on from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday. Flaggers will be in the work areas directing traffic.

City leaders are asking drivers not to park along these streets while work is being done. Any cars left in the area could be towed to a nearby street.

This is only the first phase of the resurfacing project. In the summer, crews will put new asphalt down on Broadway, Saddle Drive and Winne Avenue. The dates for that work will be announced later this year.