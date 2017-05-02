HELENA – Tuesday is Election Day for school districts around Montana.

You still have a few more hours to turn in your ballots.

KTVH’s Jonathon Ambarian looks at the issues that voters in the Helena area will decide on Tuesday.

Central School is one of three schools that will be replaced if voters in the Helena School District approve a bond proposal.

The $63 million bond issue would also pay for new schools at Bryant and Jim Darcy.

The bond would also fund technology and safety improvements around the district.

The proposal comes two years after Helena voters rejected a $70 million bond.

East Helena voters are also weighing in on a bond issue.

The district’s $12 million proposal would pay for a school to house first and second graders.

Both Helena and East Helena will also elect new school board members.

If you haven’t turned your ballots in yet, you still have until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Helena ballots will be accepted at the election offices in the City-County Building.

East Helena ballots can be returned at the school district offices.