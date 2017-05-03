(HELENA) School leaders in Helena and East Helena are now planning to build four new elementary schools, after voters in both districts approved bond issues by wide margins.

Nearly 75 percent of voters in the Helena School District supported a $63 million bond issue to pay for three new schools, replacing the aging Bryant, overcrowded Jim Darcy, and long-closed Central School. Now the district has to determine what those schools are going to look like.

“We’re in that stage right now where we’re bringing the players together,” said Superintendent Jack Copps.

The district has already hired four architectural firms – one to design each new school and another to plan security and technology improvements at the other elementary and middle schools.

Story continues below



Leaders are also looking for input from people in Central, Bryant and Jim Darcy’s neighborhoods. They’ve put together committees of local residents to weigh in on all aspects of the new schools. An additional committee will focus on making sure the new Central building preserves historic aspects of the current, 102-year-old building.

“They will be playing a major role in terms of their relationship and their advisory capacity with our architects,” Copps said.

The committees will likely meet within the next two weeks.

Copps says all three of the new schools will be built on the same campuses as the current buildings. At Jim Darcy, the new facility will be built on the north end of the property, so students will still be able to attend while construction is going on.

There is still some uncertainty around the next steps for Central School, because of a lawsuit filed in March to block the demolition of the current building. The suit claims the city of Helena didn’t follow the proper procedure when it gave the district a permit to tear the building down.

Copps says the district may decide to build the new Central on another part of the property, while leaving the current school standing.

Central has been closed since 2013 over concerns about earthquake safety, and students are currently attending classes at the former Lincoln School campus across town.

The district originally intended to tear down the current Bryant Elementary and move students to the Lincoln campus while the new school is being built. Copps says, because people in the Sixth Ward neighborhood are anxious for work to start, leaders are now looking at the possibility of building behind the current school.

Copps says the design process will likely take around six months. Construction will take another year to 18 months after that. That means the first new schools could open their doors in time for the 2019 school year.

The East Helena School District is following a quicker timeline than Helena. Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer expects to break ground on a new elementary school around July 12. He hopes to move first- and second-graders into the building by the start of the 2018 school year.

“The doors will be swung open for them, and they’ll be greeted with open arms as they come on in,” he said.

About two-thirds of voters backed a $12 million bond for the new elementary school and an addition at East Valley Middle School.

Whitmoyer says the district needs to address overcrowding at Eastgate and Radley Elementary as soon as possible. Leaders have already hired a general contractor as well as an architect. CWG Architects, the firm designing the new building, has already held meetings with the community and produced initial floor plans.

Whitmoyer hopes the bond will address the district’s facility needs for the next 15 to 20 years.

But East Helena voters could soon have another chance to consider whether the district should add a new school. The Montana Legislature passed a law earlier this year to let three elementary school districts, including East Helena, build high schools.

“We will have conversations starting this fall to ask that very question of our community members,” said Whitmoyer. “How do you feel about this? What do you think we’re able to do?”