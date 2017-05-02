HELENA – A Helena suspect has been accused of attacking four people, including a child, with pepper spray.

Kieffer Morley was arrested Friday afternoon.

Charging documents said Morley forced his way into a home on the 800 block of North Oregon Street and pepper sprayed individuals inside, including a 1-year-old child, causing the child to have difficulty breathing.

According to court documents one of the victims fled the house with the child, but said 23-year-old Morley followed her outside, yelling and screaming at her.

He has also been accused sending the same woman threatening text messages, some of which police officers witnessed.

When police officers located Morley, he allegedly ran away. He was eventually taken into custody.

Morley has been charged with felony aggravated burglary and criminal endangerment and misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Bond in the case has been set at $40,000.