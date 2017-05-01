HELENA – Preliminary tests show a Helena man found dead in his garage last Friday died of acute carbon monoxide intoxication.

Christopher Drake, a 35-year-old man, was found dead at his home on the 6100 block of north Montana around 2 p.m.

Lewis and Clark County coroner Bryan Backeberg suspects the death was accidental.

Emergency crews and the county coroner were at the man’s home for about an hour and a half on Friday.

The full toxicology report is pending. Results are expected in the next few weeks.