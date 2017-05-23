HELENA – Andy Petek of Helena had a hunch – and it paid off.

The Montana Lottery said in a press release, Tuesday, that Petek – a car and truck salesman at Lithia – was in line at Super 1 Foods on Queen Anne Street picking up some ingredients for dinner.

He looked over at the Montana Lottery vending machine; “I just had a feeling,” Petek said.

He spent $4 on Montana Cash tickets, figuring the Montana-only game had the best odds of winning (Montana Lottery officials later confirmed).

Petek is not a regular Montana Lottery player, and didn’t check the tickets until Saturday – and then he got a big surprise: one of those tickets had hit the $50,000 jackpot.

“It’s a nice little blessing, definitely a nice little bonus,” Petek said.

But first, he wasn’t sure he had really won.

Petek checked his tickets on the Montana Lottery website. It looked like a winner, but just to be sure, he headed to a gas station, where he was directed to Montana Lottery headquarters – a sure sign of a big win.

Petek claimed his winnings Tuesday, and said that he to invest some of the money and use the rest to pay for home improvements.

“This is definitely going to help,” he said.