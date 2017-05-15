HELENA – A float at last Friday’s Vigilante Parade is under review after concerns arose that it portrayed Native Americans through negative stereotypes.

The float depicting buffalo jumping came under fire from Helena Resident Meg Singer, a member of the Navajo Nation.

In a Facebook post that has garnered thousands of views, Singer denounced the float as redface.

“I saw non-native students dressed up as Native Americans and my first thought was ‘well that’s clearly the definition of redface,’” Singer said.

Story continues below



Redface is usually based on stereotypes that aren’t true, Singer said.

Parade regulations made by Helena Public Schools said all Native American representations must be “well researched and historically accurate” and advise against the use of painted faces, dancing or drumming, or inappropriate costumes.

Greg Upham, Assistant Superintendent for HPS, said the float received the district’s seal of approval.

“I didn’t see the float specifically but I talked to our school personnel and they said it fell within our criteria,” Upham said. “We’re very careful…we’re not in any way shape or form trying to offend anyone.

An Indian Education Coordinator along with teachers and individual float checkers make sure the floats are appropriate before they go out.

“When we checked the floats they felt it was within our appropriateness and within our appropriate levels,” Upham said.

The float placed second in the Native American category at the parade.

“It’s alarming to see that [float] and I just felt so sad that the district approved these floats,” Singer said.

The buffalo jump float was just one of 21 possible Native American floats for Capital and Helena High School students to choose to create.

Now the district said they are reviewing their practices.

“We will always review what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” Upham said. “If individuals are upset I encourage them to share those concerns with us and we’ll take that into consideration to work to improve the parade in years to come.”

Singer hopes the incident will bring about a greater dialogue in the community.

“I think that race can often be a very volatile conversation starter. I think this is a great opportunity for us to come together and say ‘hey how can we be better? What are the conversations we need to be having,’” Singer said.