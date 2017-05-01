HELENA – A Helena woman was arrested last week for her ninth charge of driving under the influence.

Lori Ann Ford was arrested Friday night on Interstate 15 south of Helena after a call to 911 from Jefferson County complained about a pickup truck that was driving recklessly and weaving all over the road.

Ford, who has convictions in Madison, Beaverhead and Gallatin Counties, was allegedly slurring her words and told law enforcement officers that she had been drinking.

Ford agreed to perform a field sobriety test. According to court documents, she was unable to maintain her balance while walking in a straight line. The officer said he had to stop the test because he had concerns for her safety.

Story continues below



According to the court documents,m Ford also failed numerous other tests performed by the officer. During the breath test, the 48-year-old’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.

If convicted, Ford faces five years in the state women’s prison.

Her bond is set at $25,000.