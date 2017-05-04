HELENA – A Helena woman has been charged with a felony after she allegedly broke into her ex-boyfriend’s house and tried to steal a lamp.

On Tuesday officers were dispatched to a call about a domestic disturbance.

According to court documents, the caller claimed his ex-girlfriend, Margaret Dawn Cleary, had trespassed on his property after he asked her to leave several times.

The 25-year-old then allegedly forced her way into his house and attempted to take a lamp. The man fell on the lamp causing injuries to his neck and chest.

Cleary admitted to going to the house, but wasn’t sure how she ended up there. She has been charged with felony aggravated burglary.

The judge set bond in the case for $10,000. She will be arraigned later in May.