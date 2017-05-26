HELENA – The Montana Highway Patrol is reminding people the importance of moving over and slowing down for emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

As part of the national campaign, #MoveOver17, MHP was tweeting all Friday morning reasons to move over.

Since 2005, it’s been a law in Montana that drivers are required to move over a lane or slow down at least 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit for any emergency vehicles. Emergency vehicles include police, ambulances and even tow trucks.

Montana Highway Patrol encourages all drivers to move over or slow down for anyone pulled over, including disabled vehicles.

Video from January of an MHP trooper’s vehicle getting side swiped by a semi-truck who did not move over while the trooper was assisting another crash, luckily the trooper was not injured.

That was just one incident; MHP says there have been several other.

Trooper Griffin Sutherland said while all aspects of his job can be dangerous, working road side is one of the worst.

“The most dangerous part of this job is just the traffic around you at all times. It’s scary sometimes honestly, that’s why these mirrors are so important, and you need to check your mirrors you have to look all the time,” explained Sutherland.

A national poll by Mason Dixon Polling and Research, sponsored by the National Safety Commission shows 71 percent of Americans have not heard of the move over laws. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows all 50 states have some sort of move over law.