HELENA – Another batch of Helena area graduates had the chance to walk the halls of one of their former schools Thursday for what’s known as a ‘Graduate Parade’.

Helena High grads who formerly attended East Valley Middle School came to their old stomping grounds Thursday morning.

Current students lined the hallways, along with teachers and staff, to congratulate the graduates on their achievement.

Many stopped at a wall painted during their eighth grade year, placing their hands where they left their mark four years ago.

Capital High graduates made their ‘Graduate Parade’ on Tuesday, visiting their former elementary schools.

Graduation Day is June 3.