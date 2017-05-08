HELENA – It’s just less than a week until Mother’s Day.

The Montana Historical Society’s free admission ‘Second Saturday’ coincides with the holiday weekend and offers a perfect opportunity to celebrate Mom with a lecture on ‘Bold Women in Montana History.’

That’s the title of a new book you can find at the museum store written by Missoula Author Beth Judy.

She’ll be on hand Saturday, to talk about the book and sign copies. Judy will discuss the range of relationships between the book’s subjects and their mothers and daughters.

Story continues below



The book outlines the stories of many well-known female historical figures in Montana history, but delves even further into stories you might not know.

Interpretive Historian Ellen Baumler said one example is the life of Annie Morgan, who had a homestead on Rock Creek which is now a forest service cabin that can be rented by campers.

Baumler said Morgan had a mysterious past that she was likely a slave who ended up in Montana as a cook with a military detachment.

Something unusual, a root bundle, was found in the cabin when it was being renovated and adds to Morgan’s mystical qualities.

“In the bag were these items, probably were used for spells or hoodoo. It really kind of escapes definition, but consistent with some West African items like that that have been discovered. And usually they were hidden in a place to protect the house, perhaps,” said Baumler. “So, it’s very interesting and the only example that’s ever been found in the Pacific Northwest of such a thing.”

‘Bold Women in Montana History’ is available at the Historical Society’s book store now.

Author Beth Judy’s lecture will take place on Second Saturday, at the Historical Society at 1:30 p.m.

Other events happening at the Historical Society that coincide with the lecture include door prizes and free admission to the Original Governor’s Mansion, additionally; special quilts from the Museum’s collection will be on display to accompany Judy’s talk.