(UPDATE) The suspect in Tuesday afternoon’s hit-and-run has been located and arrested.

According to MHP, the male was located in a residence off of Highway 434 west of where the crash took place.

MHP said he’s from Wyoming and was taken into custody. Charges are pending. The man’s identity is still being withheld.

MHP also confirmed that he was picked up, however whether or not charges will be filed against person who reportedly picked him up are still unknown.

HELENA – A woman is seriously injured after an apparent hit-and-run near Lincoln.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Zufelt said they believe that at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday a pickup truck rear-ended a car going westbound on Highway 200. The car was pushed into a ditch.

The driver, who has not been identified, had to be extricated from the car. She was airlifted to Great Falls. Her injuries are unknown at this time, but MHP did say she was in serious condition.

The pickup was found about a mile down the highway on the side of the road abandoned. MHP troopers said they believe someone picked the driver up. They are actively looking for the suspect but did not give the identity or if the driver was male or female. The plates are registered in Wyoming.

This story is developing we will update as we receive more information.