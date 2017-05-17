HELENA – The 29-year-old Helena man accused of raping a girl last summer changed his plea in court on Wednesday.

Andrew James Hohn was arrested last June after allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl at the capitol city health club.

Prosecutors said the child was swimming in the pool with a relative when she went to use the family restroom at the club.

Hohn allegedly followed the girl into the restroom and sexually molested her behind the locked door.

After being confronted by a witness, Hohn left the club. He was arrested later that day.

Wednesday morning, Hohn pleaded “no contest” after previously pleading not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and aggravated kidnapping.

Judge Mike Menahan ordered Hohn to undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and a presentence investigation.

He will be sentenced July 19.