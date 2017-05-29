(HELENA) This Memorial Day weekend was the first holiday weekend since the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks stepped up measures to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Chad Oster came from Bozeman to spend the weekend on the water at Canyon Ferry Reservoir. He’s been going there for almost 20 years, but this time, his boat had to go through an extra set of checks when he brought it out.

“Quick and painless; didn’t take too long at all,” Oster said.

Montana FWP is operating about 35 inspection stations around the state, to make sure boats and other watercraft aren’t carrying any invasive species from one body of water to another. That’s nearly twice as many as in previous years. Mandatory decontamination stations have been placed at Canyon Ferry and Tiber Reservoir.

It comes after invasive mussel larvae were found in Tiber Reservoir last year. Water samples from Canyon Ferry, the Missouri River upstream from Townsend and the Milk River downstream from Nelson Reservoir came back “suspect” for larvae, meaning one test was positive, but FWP wasn’t able to replicate it.

FWP’s refrain is “Clean, Drain, Dry.” Mussel larvae can only survive in water. If owners get all the water out of their boats, they won’t transfer any larvae to other bodies of water.

“Education is part of what we’re doing, along with our inspections,” said Larry Lytle, an inspector at the decontamination station at Hellgate Campground.

Inspectors run water – heated to 140 degrees or more – through each boat’s motor, to flush out larvae and any other invasive species. They give boaters sponges to dry up any standing water in interior compartments. Then they mark the boat with a zip tie, to show it’s been through inspection.

Four decontamination stations are now operating around Canyon Ferry: at the Bureau of Reclamation visitor center, Hellgate, Goose Bay and the Silos. Lytle estimates he inspected 75 to 100 boats at the Hellgate station over the holiday weekend.

“Everybody has been very good about it,” Lytle said. “They all understand what we’re trying to do, and it’s been working real well.”

Many boaters who came through the stations didn’t have to receive a full decontamination. People who regularly boat on Canyon Ferry can register for the Local Boater Program. That means they can go through a shorter inspection, as long as they’re not going to any other bodies of water.

“We’re trying to make it as painless as we can,” said Lytle.

Boaters like Oster say it’s worth the few extra minutes it takes to go through decontamination to make sure aquatic invaders don’t spread any further.

“Anything to do to keep the lake good and to be able to continue recreating out here,” Oster said.