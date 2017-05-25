WASHINGTON (NBC) – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi had some strong words against the GOP House Candidate in Montana charged with assaulting a reporter.

Speaking at her weekly briefing Thursday on Capitol Hill, Pelosi called the altercation, “outrageous,” and referred to Greg Gianforte as a “wannabe Trump.”

“You know, I viewed that as a mom and a grandmother. You know we try to have some level of dignity as to how we treat people and who we are, behavior that we expect from our own families and to see this person who wants to be the one representative into the House of Representatives from Montana want be sort of wannabe Trump, use language like that, treat people harshly like that, that’s his model, Donald Trump’s his model and we’ve really got to say come on, behave, behave. That was outrageous,” Pelosi said.

“Who the Republicans seat in their caucus is really up to them, but I hope it would be up to the people of Montana to demand a higher standard of behavior, for the sake of our children,” She added.