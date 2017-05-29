YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Americans will be honoring men and women who’ve spent time in the military on this Memorial Day.

MTN looked at the importance of the military in the making of our nation’s first national park.

Yellowstone National Park’s early days were rocky — so much so that 14 years into its existence, Congress cut off funds to the park.

Desperate times called for desperate measures so Secretary of the Interior Lucius Lamar went to Secretary of War William Endicott who then used his power to help restore order.

“So, on August the 17, 1886, in marched Capt. Moses Harris and about 50 men from Fort Custer, Montana Territory — at that time there were no states, it was Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho territories,” explained Yellowstone National Park historian Lee Whittlesey.

“And so he got here in mid-August and began making order out of chaos, as one historian said and began to make…to whip Yellowstone into shape, and the Army’s men and money made a great difference for the next 32 years,” Whittlesey continued.

The first task at hand was the structures in the park.

“Then he began to build Camp Sheridan named for General Phil Sheridan and Camp Sheridan consisted of eight buildings initially and he added some more and by golly, those buildings were there until 1915 essentially the whole time the Army was here,” Whittlesey said.

“The guardhouse was one of the first buildings that they built whenever they started a new post because their protection and arrest functions meant they had to have that guardhouse. Here in Yellowstone, they built the guardhouse before they built the superintendent’s office,” Whittlesey continued.

Besides the buildings that are now park headquarters, other remnants of the U.S. Army’s 32 years in the park remain.

“The flat hats are part of the U.S. Army’s legacy. These were the U.S. Army’s campaign hats which became, came into use and service after the civil war,” Whittlesey said.

Yellowstone’s soldiers patrolled for poachers, thieves and basically served as the parks law enforcement into the 20th-century summer and winter — all duties that are now handled by the park rangers.

Those soldier’s efforts for more than three decades set the stage for the rangers to come and helped make Yellowstone National Park what it is today.

As many as 400 soldiers served at a time during the U.S. Army’s presence in Yellowstone, summer, and winter. The summer duty was on horseback and in the winter soldiers skied to various locations in the park.

MTN’s Chet Layman