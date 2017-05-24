Happy Wednesday!

Powerful winds up to hurricane force (74mph) have hit the state today. A HIGH WIND WARNING for most of northern Montana will continue this evening, but should be allowed to expire around midnight as the wind slowly eases up. A RED FLAG WARNING for dangerous fire conditions ends at 7pm tonight, as humidity starts to increase and the wind decreases. Rain and mountain snow will move down from Alberta late this evening. From Cut Bank to Shelby to Great Falls, a windswept rain will develop with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s. Rain will reach as far south as the Capital, and as far east as Havre and Lewistown. Snow will fly in Glacier National Park, the Bob Marshall Wilderness, and even up on King’s Hill Pass. 3-6″ of snow could accumulate over the highest terrain, and snowflakes could mix down to around 6000′. Wind will remain strong tonight at about 20-50mph, but fall below “warning” criteria. Thursday will start out cloudy with areas of rain and mountain snow. Clouds will break up into the afternoon, but scattered showers, thunderstorms, and mountain snow squalls will develop. Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s, with 30s and 40s in the higher terrain. Northwest to west winds will stay in the 20-50mph range. Friday, the wind will finally ease up to only 10-20mph. Highs will be in the 60s with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Memorial Day Weekend looks great, with just a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon near the mountains. Skies should be mostly sunny each and every day, with highs in the 70s, 40s and 50s in the mountains. Just watch for that pop-up thunderstorm over the mountains each afternoon. Storms will not be numerous or last a long time, but could “dampen the parade” briefly.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist