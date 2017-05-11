HELENA – An important piece of childhood history has a new life in Helena.

The Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds rocket slide is back and in better shape than ever thanks to the efforts of Helena College students who restored it to its original state.

Andy Hunthausen, Lewis and Clark County Commissioner, who oversaw its repair, said he wanted to see the rocket restored rather than trashed.

“This rocket over time had fallen into disrepair and was taken out of service,” Hunthausen said. “It was standing here as an eyesore and something that had to be dealt with.”

The rocket now has a fresh coat of paint and a completely reengineered structure thanks to Helena College students who volunteered to restore it.

The gleaming red and blue structure is 34 feet tall.

For many, the rocket has sentimental value.

“I grew up with the rocket, so I was four years old when it was dedicated originally and through the 1970s especially I had the opportunity to play on it as a child,” Hunthausen said.

Tammy Burke, Trades Division Chair at Helena College, said the project took around 200 hours to complete.

“In the spring we uncovered it and brought it in and started to work on it,” Burke said. “So probably the last two to three months is how long it’s taken,” Burke said.

The Helena College English Department also sent students into the community to interview locals who have memories with the rocket. The recordings will be archived at the school’s library.

“Those oral histories at the college and at the college library… they’ll be there for everyone to access forever. So it’s really a special thing and a neat project,” Hunthausen said.