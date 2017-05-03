A Coeur d’Alene, Idaho man drowned after falling into a river in Northwestern Montana on Sunday.

Lincoln County Undersheriff Brandon Huff said the victim, David Ramsey, 22, was with his mother near Yaak Falls Sunday afternoon taking photographs when he slipped and fell into the Yaak River north of Troy.

The victim’s body was recovered about a half mile downstream. Huff said it took about three hours to recover the body.

Lincoln County Sheriff deputies, David Thompson Search and Rescue, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks all responded to the accident.

MTN’s Melissa Rafferty